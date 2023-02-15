fans of zack snyder do not give up and ask that the snyderverse be sold to Netflix. After the new changes in James Gunn’s DC Universe, which will almost completely leave behind the entire world created by the remembered director of “Batman vs. Superman”the most ardent followers of these stories managed to get Warner Bros. to release the original version of “The Justice League” in HBO Max and now they have come together again to become a trend on Twitter. What did Gunn tell them?

DC Universe: the salvation of Netflix?

In recent days, hashtags have become a trend #SellSnyderVerseToNetflix and #SellZSJLtoNetflix. The responsible? Fans of the DC Universe created by Snyder, who in several tweets asked Warner Bros. Discovery to sell the incomplete “Justice League” franchise with its sequels and more.

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” was praised by fans. Photo: HBO Max

With the current situation of Netflix, which is already losing several subscribers due to its policy against shared accounts, a purchase of this magnitude -in which they would develop the films that fans of Ben Affleck’s Batman and Henry’s Superman could never see Cavill—could be more than helpful.

James Gunn turns off illusions

Of course, the new boss of DC responded to a fan who reminded him of the existence of the viral campaign on networks. James Gunn’s response was not encouraging at all, but rather a bucket of cold water to kill false hopes.

“I have to say that this has to be the most absurd hashtagsince: 1) Netflix has not expressed such interest. (although we have discussed other things) and 2) Zack has not expressed any interest. and seems to be happy to do what he’s doing (and, yes, we’ve talked too),” Gunn tweeted.

“I’m out of DC, what a disappointment,” exclaimed fans outraged by James Gunn’s decisions. Photo: composition LR/Warner Bros.

Thus, the idea seems to be nothing more than a lost dream. Will the fans somehow be able to change Warner’s mind?