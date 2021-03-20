The Justice League of Zack snyder premiered successfully on HBO Max last March 18. The film was made after the massive request made by DC Comics fans to Warner Bros for 4 years.

The production has four hours of footage, divided into several chapters. Nevertheless, Zack Snyder would not have included all of his ideas, as he told in an interview with the YouTube channel Wonder Meg.

As revealed by the filmmaker, his original idea was to include two Green Lanterns in his version of Justice League, one of them played by Ryan reynolds and the other would be the character of John Stewart. However, Warner Bros censured the idea, as it could interfere with future Green Lantern films that the studio wishes to make.

“The truth is that I did not insist much on the idea. We never talked about it in depth, although my idea is that there would be two Green Lantern in the movie, I will talk more about this in the future, but there was a Green Lantern in the movie. We started to mature this idea and we thought about bringing Ryan Reynolds back and introducing the Corps, but it couldn’t be. “

“It was a lot of fun talking about it with Ryan because he was completely up for it. I think it would have been a good signing because he has always been very supportive of the film, he has been a great support for a long time, “said the director.

What is Zack Snyder’s Justice League about?

Determined to ensure that Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) joins forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an impending threat of catastrophic proportions. .

The task is more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own past to transcend what has held them back, allowing them to unite and ultimately form an unprecedented league of heroes.