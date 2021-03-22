The Snyder cut finally gave us the version of Justice league that we always wanted, and although it lasts four hours, they fly by with the story.

Criticism from the specialized media and fans was not long in coming and giving their approval to this new and long-awaited version, and in a matter of hours it reached an interesting record.

The qualifications received by him were so good Snyder cut, which managed to surpass Joker to position itself in the second position of the best superhero films of IMDb.

IMDb is a database that is responsible for collecting various data on movies and television series, including the most recent releases.

Among its pages is a list of the best superhero movies, whose positions are determined based on their ratings, and believe it or not, the Snyder cut reached second place.

With an average score of 8.4 points, it was placed above Joker and he was alone under The dark knight, which has a score of 9.

“More than 50% gave it a perfect grade.”

With these changes in the ranking, the ranking of the best superhero movies is as follows:

1. The Dark Knight – 9.0

2. Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 8.4

3. Joker- 8.4

4. Avengers: Infinity War – 8.4

5. Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse – 8.3

6. The Dark Knight Rises – 8.3

7. Avengers: Endgame – 8.3

8. Batman Begins – 8.2

9. V for Vendetta – 8.1

10. Logan – 8.1

Due to the success obtained by the Snyder cut, Warner Bros. I would be thinking of bringing back to Zack snyder to complete his universe, but that will be verified in the coming months.

Do you think he deserves to have this post on the Joker movie or is it too much?

