Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley has one release date official, announced during the Nintendo Direct and through the trailer seen below for the fascinating musical adventure from Hyper Games and Raw Fury.
The game will be available from March 7, 2024 as regards Nintendo Switch and PC, with iOS and Android versions to follow on a date yet to be specified and a price of $19.99.
Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley is centered on the stories of Moomin, and actually seems like a sort of animated picture book with its particular romantic atmospheres that recall the original ones of the Finnish author Tove Jansson.
As also visible in the new trailer, it is an adventure that has music as a fundamental element, and this is supported by an exceptional collaboration with Sigur Rós.
A strange and fascinating adventure
In the game we find ourselves playing Snufkin committed to restoring thenatural harmony of the environment, after a series of grotesque and well-kept parks were created where once there was uncontaminated nature.
To remedy these artificial changes to the environment, the protagonist must complete various tasks, trying not to be discovered by the guards and helping the local wildlife in various ways. The story supports every phase of the game in an important way, also through a series of interesting dialogues with the strange characters you meet along the way.
In Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley we must explore the environment and solve the puzzles found within it, discovering the secrets of Moominvalley and trying to restore natural order throughout the valley, while trying not to run into the inflexible guardians of the parks, including harmonica playing, stealth action and various puzzles.
