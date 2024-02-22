Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley has one release date official, announced during the Nintendo Direct and through the trailer seen below for the fascinating musical adventure from Hyper Games and Raw Fury.

The game will be available from March 7, 2024 as regards Nintendo Switch and PC, with iOS and Android versions to follow on a date yet to be specified and a price of $19.99.

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley is centered on the stories of Moomin, and actually seems like a sort of animated picture book with its particular romantic atmospheres that recall the original ones of the Finnish author Tove Jansson.

As also visible in the new trailer, it is an adventure that has music as a fundamental element, and this is supported by an exceptional collaboration with Sigur Rós.