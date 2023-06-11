On the occasion of Wholesome Direct was shown a new trailer Of Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley2D musical adventure in which the protagonist, Snufkin, must be able to restore the harmony of Moominvalley, destroyed by some parks that have altered its natural balance.

The game is meant for adults and children. Combine mechanics open world with puzzle, stealth and musical elements. It is an exploration game in which secrets are covered and the various puzzles proposed are solved.

Wandering around Moominvalley you will meet many of the beloved characters from the stories of Tove Jansson. After all, the graphics of Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley try to imitate that of an illustrated book.

Remarkable musical collaboration with Sigur Rosfor a gameplay that will be full of exciting stories and good music.

