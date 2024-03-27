Emerged i votes assigned by the magazine Famitsua historic Japanese weekly magazine dedicated to the world of video games which reached issue 1843, which they awarded Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley like the best game. Of course, the score received by Hyper Games' puzzle game with role-playing elements stops at 32/40, but it is higher than the others, which did not achieve the same result.
In particular, Dungeon Drafters stopped at 29/40, winning the award for worst game of the weekwith two other titles, the horror REVEIL and the card game Lazriel: The Demon's Fall falling in between.
The votes
But now let's stop talking and let's see this week's votes:
- Dungeon Drafters (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 8/7/7/7 [29/40]
- Lazriel: The Demon's Fall (Switch) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]
- REVEIL (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One) – 9/8/6/7 [30/40]
- Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley (Switch) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
Before leaving you, we remind you that Famitsu's votes arise from the sum of four opinions expressed by four different editors of the magazine and are expressed in fortieths.
