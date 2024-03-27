Emerged i votes assigned by the magazine Famitsua historic Japanese weekly magazine dedicated to the world of video games which reached issue 1843, which they awarded Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley like the best game. Of course, the score received by Hyper Games' puzzle game with role-playing elements stops at 32/40, but it is higher than the others, which did not achieve the same result.

In particular, Dungeon Drafters stopped at 29/40, winning the award for worst game of the weekwith two other titles, the horror REVEIL and the card game Lazriel: The Demon's Fall falling in between.