FLY. A five-story apartment building completely blackened by flames. Smoke still billows from the destroyed apartments. The firefighters rescued several people but unfortunately also took away some bodies. The dead in this building are at least four according to the Ukrainian authorities. Seven other civilians were instead killed in the fires that broke out in some goods depots. The official death toll from the bombing that hit Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is at least 11 dead and 28 injured. The umpteenth massacre of innocents in the atrocious war unleashed by Putin in Ukraine.

Ukraine Russia, today’s war news June 14th. DIRECT

“Terrorists will never be forgiven,” is Zelensky’s own promise. Even the UN condemns the bombing. “International humanitarian law is clear: civilians and civilian infrastructure are not a target!” the UN humanitarian coordinator in Ukraine wrote on Twitter. In the night between Monday and Tuesday, however, the anti-aircraft alarms sounded again in other regions of the country: those of Kiev, Donetsk, Poltava and Kharkiv, where damage was reported to the headquarters of a service company and to a warehouse. The Ukrainian anti-aircraft claims to have shot down “ten out of 14 missiles” and “one out of four drones”.

The war in Ukraine knows no respite. Last Saturday, Kiev announced the start of its counter-offensive: it claims to have reconquered seven small villages in the south and east of the country for a total of “over 100 square kilometres”. Instead, Moscow says it has repulsed a series of attacks in Rivnopil, Prechystivka and Makarivka. Journalists on the spot confirm that Ukrainian troops have regained control of the small town of Neskuchne. Reuters reports that the bodies of three Russian soldiers and an abandoned military vehicle lie on the street of the deserted village. However, several experts believe that the Ukrainian counter-offensive is only just beginning, its outcome somewhat uncertain and these alleged successes modest. However, the war between Moscow and Kiev is also being fought on the communication front. And so, while Ukraine in recent days has published videos which it says would show the yellow and blue flag flying again over some areas reconquered by its soldiers, the Russian Defense Ministry yesterday released a video – which according to the BBC looks authentic – which would show some German-made Leopard tanks and American Bradley armored personnel carriers captured by Russian forces. Meanwhile, the US has announced new arms supplies to Kiev for 325 million dollars. And according to the Wall Street Journal depleted uranium shells could also arrive from Washington.

Yesterday Putin also had his say on this bloody war that he himself has unleashed. The Russian president has declared that the losses of Ukrainian forces in the counter-offensive are almost “catastrophic” and even ten times more than those recorded among the ranks of the Moscow army. According to him, the Ukrainian soldiers would have lost 160 tanks and the Russian ones 54. However, this is obviously an unverifiable narrative and should be taken with all the necessary precautions because, moreover, it comes from one of the warring parties. Putin also said that at the moment he does not expect a new (and feared in Russia) mobilization of his army’s reservists, but also declared that Moscow would not have enough “high-precision munitions and drones” and that some of his generals would prove to be “parquet” officers, i.e. good for receptions but not suitable for the battlefield, while others on the contrary would have “emerged from the shadows”. Finally he threatened once again to withdraw Russia from the grain deal that resumed grain exports from Ukraine.