With everything, the secretary general of the SNTE 53, Fernando Sandoval, responded, nothing was saved and the frontal fight against Governor Rubén Rocha Moya continues after the remarks he made at the Semanera conference, where he would ask the State Congress for an audit for the trust of said union for being shady.

The union leader stood up in a conference yesterday morning and released everything. Fernando Sandoval assured that section 53 has never been submissive or subservient to the State Government and sent a message to Rubén Rocha, telling him that he will never see them on their knees. This to say the least because they were very harsh statements.

On Monday, the first thing that Rubén Rocha asked for was that the version that his government is handling the issue of the trust to interfere or have some interference in the election of the next leadership of the SNTE 53 not be given entry. However, Fernando Sandoval It was one of the main accusations he made when he pointed out that he does not have his hand inside, but his arm and his whole body.

In his defense, which was surely planned and fine-tuned throughout the afternoon and evening of Monday, the leader of SNTE 53 affirmed with paper in hand that he does not directly manage the SIAP resources but that they are administered by the state, by a committee technician that is made up of six people from the union and the government.

It cannot be denied that Fernando Sandoval showed that he has character and that he is willing to confront the governor and his cabinet head-on. never seen in the state. This would be the worst case scenario and it does not suit anyone.

What Sandoval and Rocha seem to agree on is that an in-depth investigation be carried out, reaching the ultimate consequences and an audit be carried out so that the teaching sector knows the reality and those responsible are punished.

Very attentive because the issue of the SNTE 53 trust fund is very thorny, there are many governments involved, it is very shady and there are certainly figures from the political leadership involved, so this confrontation between Fernando Sandoval and Rubén Rocha is only moving the waters and they will begin to get out the real interests and the real people involved.

Outstanding. At the Orange Week conference, the state leader of Movimiento Ciudadano, Sergio Torres, got into the ring and declared that the trust that manages the USE building appeared as if by magic.

Likewise, Sergio Torres went further and demanded that it be clarified to whom the checks for the rent of the property are owed, that they make transparent in whose name it is and who is collecting it. At the time

Congress. The applicants who met the requirements for the five positions of citizen advisers of the Consultative Council of the State Attorney General’s Office will appear today and tomorrow. So they must present their work projects and justify why they should assume the position. Pending this process.

Schedule. In the month of March, the popular TED talks global conferences will be held in Culiacán, locally it is TEDxHumaya where the president of Sinaloa Inclusive, Tiago Ventura, was selected as one of its speakers. Without a doubt, it is a great distinction and recognition of his career and struggle.

