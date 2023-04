Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 11:35 a.m.







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The treasurer of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Colin Beattie, has been arrested this Tuesday in the framework of the open investigations to clarify alleged frauds in the finances of the formation, which have called into question the management of the previous dome.

The …

This content is exclusive for subscribers