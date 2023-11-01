Snowstorm | The food robots got a day off in Pirkanmaa

The snow that accumulated on the streets of Pirkanmaa on Tuesday and Wednesday made it difficult for the food robots to travel so that the robots were granted a day off.

Food robots got a day off in Pirkanmaa on Wednesday. The reason is the snow that accumulated on the streets during Tuesday and Wednesday, which made it too difficult for the food robots to travel.

Head of the food online store Erika Vakkilainen The Pirkanmaa co-operative says by email that the robots do travel in all seasons and in different weathers, but the fact that the roads are not plowed makes it difficult for them to travel.

“The robots were running normally since Tuesday morning, but [keskiviikkona] in the afternoon they were allowed a well-deserved break. The snow has fallen so much that the robots have had a day off today,” says Vakkilainen.

According to Vakkilainen, the robot transports will continue as soon as the roads have been plowed. The winter tires for the robots will also be changed during this week.