Thousands of people without electricity and numerous flights canceled in the United States. These are some of the results of the snow storm that has hit the east of the North American country since last weekend. The governors of Georgia and North Carolina declared a state of emergency.

More than 80 million people are under weather alert in the United States for the storm that combines heavy snow, winds and freezing rain in the east of the country.

The PowerOutage.US website revealed that as of mid-Sunday, some 235,000 people had lost power. However, the figure was reduced to 190,000 this Monday, January 17.

The same page sustained that the most affected states are North Carolina, with 31,362 users without electricity; South Carolina, with 30,171; Georgia with 24,146; West Virginia, with 24,089; and Pennsylvania, with 20,132.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has predicted that the storm will continue its advance north, leaving heavy snowfalls in the Central Appalachians until reaching southeastern Canada on Tuesday.









Canceled and delayed trips due to the storm

Transportation is also affected. The FlightAware website revealed that more than 3,000 flights were canceled on Sunday, while 4,200 were delayed.

FlightAware assures that the most affected airport so far is Charlotte Douglas, in North Carolina, with 1,200 canceled flights.

Finally, the railway company Amtrak canceled several trains this Monday in the northeastern United States.

Various incidents across the country

Virginia police said on Twitter that they had to respond to about 1,000 incidents on Sunday, “mostly damaged cars”, although there are no fatalities so far.

For his part, Roy Cooper, the governor of North Carolina, wrote on his social networks that “significant ice formation is causing problems in the central part of the state”, such as car accidents, which have already left more than two dead. In effect, he suggested that citizens avoid travel.

Meanwhile, off the coast of Salisbury, Massachusetts, winds spread a fire that ended up destroying a motel and two other structures.

A motorist leaves windshield wiper blades exposed in anticipation of heavy snowfall in the southwestern city of Roanoke on February 16, 2022, in Virginia. © Don Petersen/AP

In Florida, the storms spawned a tornado with 120 mph winds that destroyed 30 mobile homes, severely damaged 51 and injured three minors.

Finally, the NWS has warned that some coastal flooding and winds that could approach hurricane force are expected.

Indeed, Brian Kemp, the governor of the neighboring state of Georgia, proceeded to declare a state of emergency last Friday. Virginia and North Carolina adopted the same measure, while snowplows work to clear the roads.

Earlier this year, a snowstorm stranded hundreds of motorists for more than 24 hours on I-95, the interstate highway that connects the entire US coast.

With EFE, AP, AFP and Reuters