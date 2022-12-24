TOKYO (Reuters) – Recent heavy snow in northern Japan and elsewhere across the country has killed 13 people, injured more than 80 and left more than 10,000 homes without power, authorities said on Saturday.

Snowstorms and high waves in northern Japan and along the Sea of ​​Japan coast could bring up to 60 cm of snow, the country’s meteorological agency warned.

By late Saturday afternoon, more than 30 people were seriously injured and more than 50 had minor injuries, Japan’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.

Train and plane services were disrupted in northern Japan and some parts of central and western areas experienced traffic disruptions, according to public broadcaster NHK.

(By Kaori Kaneko)