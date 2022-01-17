Millions of Americans took cover from a huge storm that hits the east of the country with snow, ice and strong winds and has caused road disturbances, flight suspensions and power outages for some 130,000 homes early Monday morning.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said the storm combined heavy snow, freezing rain and strong winds and impacted the Southeast and mid-Atlantic coast before heading to New England and southern Canada.

Up to a foot of snow is expected in a swath of territory stretching from the northern Ohio Valley to the southern Great Lakes region, the NWS warned.

More than 80 million people are under climate alerts, US media reported.

As of mid-Sunday, some 235,000 customers had stayed no electricity service in the Southeast, but by early Monday morning that number had dropped to 130,000 households, according to the PowerOutage.US website.

In areas along the Appalachian Mountains, snow could fall as much as 1 inch per hour on Monday while frigid conditions could last through Tuesday, according to the NWS.

An Amtrak train engine moves along the tracks in the rail yard at Union Station in Washington, DC, during a winter storm on January 16, 2022. Photo: Stefani Reynolds / AFP

The storm generated tornadoes in the state of Florida and flooding in parts of the coast. Icy cold and powerful gales swept across the Carolinas and Appalachians.

Transportation was severely affected. Some 3,000 flights in, to or from the United States were canceled on Sunday, according to the FlightAware website, and another 4,200 were delayed.

A portion of the heavily traveled I-95 interstate highway has been closed in North Carolina. Drivers received alerts about dangerous road conditions.

Several states declared a state of emergency

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp had declared a state of emergency on Friday and snowplows had been working since before noon to clear roads. Virginia and North Carolina also declared states of emergency.

Virginia police said on Twitter that they had to respond to nearly 1,000 incidents on Sunday. “Most cars damaged. No fatalities reported,” he said.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said on Twitter that as of noon Sunday, up to a foot of snow had fallen in some areas and “significant icing is causing problems in the central part of the state.” The governor urged to do everything possible to avoid displacement.

United Airlines and Delta Air Lines planes take to the tarmac as snow begins to fall at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, USA, on Sunday, January 16, 2022. Photo: Samuel Corum/Bloomberg

Also in North Carolina, the storm caused the roof of a university residence hall to collapse, according to local broadcaster ABC, but there were no injuries.

The NWS reported that flurries were even reported in Pensacola, Florida, while Atlanta, Georgia, usually mild, also had a snowfall.

Some coastal flooding is expected and the NWS warned that winds on the Atlantic coast could approach hurricane force.

Snow already hit the northeastern United States earlier this month. A storm left hundreds of motorists trapped for more than 24 hours on a highway connecting to Washington.

