A major snowstorm has blanketed roads and cellars in snow, disrupting traffic in the southern German state of Bavaria on Friday evening. The roads turned white with hailstones on Saturday, and emergency services received around 320 operations between 6 p.m. and midnight, according to a police spokesman in the town of Kempten, southwest of Munich. The worst-hit areas were the Allgäu and Lindau, near Lake Constance and the border with Austria. Follow-up operations, including clearing cellars, continued into the night. The police station in Rosenheim recorded a further 230 emergency operations involving flooded cellars or trees falling onto roads. There were no reports of injuries.