Focus Home Interactive and Saber Interactive confirm the launch of SnowRunner on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S for May 31, thus allowing its players to enjoy a new generation experience on its driving simulator in which you have to cross mud, torrential waters, snow and frozen lakes to carry out dangerous contracts and missions. Users who already own the video game on consoles will be able to update for free. Meanwhile, here is a new trailer with its promises.

