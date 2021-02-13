Almost a year has passed since SnowRunner came to Xbox and Saber Interactive has not stopped improving this very different driving experience. The heir to Spintires knew how to implement a much improved experience that has been adding maps, vehicles and other content, in addition to support for mods. And now, Snowrunner presents its Season 3 with new map and many more content.

Obviously, the addition of a new map, set in Wisconsin, United States, enables a series of new missions. And the best of all is that these missions they recover the essence of that Mudrunner in which the priority was the transport of goods. And this time, we go back to delving into this type of missions, the loads, to enable quite varied missions.

To start with, the new map. This time we go to a large wooded area where the logging activity takes place. And precisely with this a series of main missions is enabled that consist of rehabilitating the train station to be able to carry out this activity again. The prosperity of the region will depend on the drivers being applied and fulfilling the different missions that will enable transport routes and arrange a train station from which large logs can be transported to other places.

To this end, three new vehicles are added to the existing vehicle fleet, such as the PayStar Twin Steer, Pacific P512 PF and BOAR 45318. It will be necessary to consider equipping the fleet correctly to be able to carry out these activities, especially when we talk about transporting logs, since they will have to be picked up with a crane. Even to load the train trailers that will take large logs to other states.

Snowrunner presents its Season 3 with a new map and many content, some of which are associated with the Season Pass, others are free for all users. New missions, new challenges, new customization items and much more awaits drivers who are not afraid to take these heavy vehicles over rough terrain.

Snowrunner Season 3 update is now available in all the platforms on which the game has been released. That is, it can be enjoyed both on Xbox One, Playstation 4 and PC. Will you bring an update to take advantage of the new consoles? It might be interesting that you consider it for future updates.