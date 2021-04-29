Wintery off-road driving game Snowrunner launches on Nintendo Switch and on PC via Steam and the Windows Store on 18th May.

That’s just over a year since its original launch for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on PC via the Epic Games Store.

The Steam and Windows version includes the base game plus the four seasons of stuff which have followed, including all the game’s DLC.

“I’ve had amazing fun so far,” Chris Donlan wrote after playing some of Snowrunner on console last year. “There’s a bit of a story about a flood that’s ravaged the place but it’s just an excuse for simple jobs – fix a bridge, ford a river, carry this heavy stuff from here to there.

“This is a game about wallowing and loving the act of wallowing. It’s a game about getting stuck and then enjoying the view. And there is no button for going fast.”