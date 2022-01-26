A snowplow driver who thought his job would be done twice as fast at double speed has wrecked a total of 47 cars. Twelve drivers were injured and had to be taken to hospital.











The driver of a snowthrower on Interstate 80 near Cleveland, Ohio, was apparently in a hurry when he tried to clear the highway of snow. He rode at such a brisk pace that, instead of landing on the median strip, the grimy-gray mud hit the opposing lane in a high arc.

There, the semi-frozen gunk caused extensive damage to cars driving there over a distance of several kilometers. A video posted by an oncoming vehicle shows how a car crashes on YouTube channel Reddit as a result skids and ends up next to the carriageway.

Twelve injured

However, it did not stop there: the police reported at least 47 damaged vehicles. Some crashed into each other, others crashed into the guardrail and cracked windshields were registered. The full scale of the disaster can also be seen in the video below.

At least 12 people on board were injured and had to be taken to hospital. Fortunately, no one sustained life-threatening injuries. The exact cause of the series of accidents is still under investigation. The snowplow driver has been tested for alcohol and drugs. He is provisionally suspended.



