Last Tuesday the second season of ‘Snowpiercer’, by chapter per week, except the last two. The final climax could be enjoyed at once. Episodes 9 and 10 were released in unison, after seven days of waiting. The cliffhangers at the end of each installment have been remarkable in such a session irregular like its predecessor who has managed to maintain tension thanks to a terrifying villain, Machiavellian, egomaniac and unscrupulous, masterfully performed by Sean Bean -that this time he does not die soon, breaking the common denominator of his career. Boromir in ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and Ned Stark from ‘Game of Thrones’, this time incarnates, with an unequaled sibylline charisma, the sinister Wilford, a clear lookalike of Trump – linking this dystopia to the present -, obsessed with taking absolute control of the train where the last humans survive on Earth based on turning on it without rest in an infinite journey. Let’s remember that this futuristic story, perhaps around the corner, as the globe is lately, part of the comic ‘Le Transperceneige’, work of Jean-Marc Rochette and Jacques Loeb, published in full format under the title ‘Rompenieves’ by Norma Editorial for these payments. Before becoming a series, offered on the Netflix menu, a powerful adaptation directed by Bong joon-ho, exalted after the international success of ‘Parasites’. There it was already Park chan-wook, responsible for the great ‘Old Boy’, in executive production, work -invaluable- that he repeats in the serialized story with Joon-ho himself, main attraction to taste a fragmented production that moves away from the feature film, which looked more visually careful , with latent black humor and truly iconic scenes (that wagon that opens its doors with countless masked subjects armed with axes ready to maim every living creature).

Sean Bean, in the second season of ‘Snowpiercer’.

‘Snowpiercer (Rompenieves)’ (2013), the film, a good action thriller with fantastic touches, could be seen in Spain in its extended version, without cuts or censorship. At the time it was the most expensive title in the history of South Korean cinema, with an American co-production: a budget of forty million dollars, recovered in just ten days at the box office. In a post-apocalyptic world, with echoes of ‘1984’, by George Orwell, and ‘Brave New World’, by Aldous Huxley, the planet has suffered a terrible frost that has wiped out practically every living thing on Earth. Only a select few survive, and a few stowaways, on a long train that can never stop, or the ice will destroy the last of it. Global warming wiped out almost everything. The Snowbreaker circles the world, its engine in perpetual motion, through a white desert. The wagons are divided into social classes, with the powerful in command at the top, enjoying worldly pleasures, and the poor in the queue, mired in misery, an obvious metaphor. The series also starts from this idea, which stretched the gum in its first season, starring Jennifer connelly and Daveed diggs, in itself less punchy than the main cast of the Joon-ho-directed version, featuring Chris Evans, Tilda Swinton, Jamie Bell, Song Kang-ho, John Hurt and Ed Harris.

Where’s Connelly?



One of the main problems of the first season of ‘Snowpiercer’ was the lack of charisma of the role played by Diggs, the leader of the Colista revolt. A revolutionary cut and paste, shadowed unperturbed by her nemesis, the leader of the locomotive, a role defended by Connelly with the exquisiteness that characterizes the well-known actress, whose presence is almost non-existent in this second session (probably had to fulfill other audiovisual projects in parallel). The character of the girl from ‘Inside the labyrinth’, a generational symbol, leaves the train to take refuge in a polar laboratory in search of answers. It seems that the climate of the planet may be changing, regenerating in some areas. Meanwhile, inside the ever-moving Snowbreaker, palace betrayals and intrigues, unexpected alliances, and command coups continue following Wilford’s arrival at the head of the Great Alice. It was so mercifully docked in the climax of the first season, that it finished high after a bloodbath and a freezing post-credit scene. The illogical roams at ease with more vigor in this continuation, at times delirious, which is hopelessly hooked as long as we forget essential data on the operation of the machine, twisted in pursuit of the spectacle without order or concert. Nothing that happens on the train makes sense from a technical point of view. Any excuse is valid to continue the party on the snow. Once the deus ex machina is accepted, it only remains to enjoy the script twists, led by the stubbornness of an unleashed villain –magnificent Bean, expressive to rage-, who does not stop delving into the wounds, devising bloody and bizarre plans so as not to let go of the wheel.

A frame from the series.

Political references, thick in outline, are more present than ever in the second round of ‘Snowpiercer’, whose social criticism of manual remains, as well as the ecological message. Wilford’s obsession with taking control becomes messianic and cruel, setting himself up as the perfect villain for the narrative to advance with effect. The female characters are shown more worked than in the origin of the series, gaining strength in a plot where exercising power, being someone in the chain of command, is the objective of almost the entire main cast. The perfect motivation for the dark side of the human being to flow: nobody is just good or bad, there are gray areas. The intermittent emotional ties feed a soap opera with violent action scenes, shot without decorum, in a result where television solace and involuntary absurdity coexist. The mistakes of the predecessor season are replicated, but the writers openly opted for surprise, the histrionics of the characters, somewhat more complex, and a roller coaster of circumstances without an internal logic that show a clear emphasis on providing entertainment. to the viewer addicted to the serialized format. A third season is already underway, after a crazy conclusion that leaves many unknowns in the air, including the whereabouts of Connelly’s figure. She is alive?

The first and second seasons of ‘Snowpiercer’ are available on Netflix.