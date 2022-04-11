Ladies and Gentlemen, here we are, we have reached the long-awaited moment. After the pre-final review of Snowpiercer 3today is the turn of the (un) expected season finale, episode number 10. We have said it many times during this long and painful journey through the adventures of the Snowpiercer: this third season has not been at all equal to the first two. All in all three good first episodes, which concluded the battle between Snowpiercer and Big Alice (which, as mentioned, ideally appeared the last three of season two, narratively speaking), but then the absolute nothing, or almost. Layton he had to lead the train and its inhabitants to the much acclaimed New Eden, a corner of Africa that would seem to have passed this new glaciation and would therefore be ready to be colonized and host the future of humanity. More or less with deception and thanks to the complicity of Asha (character popped out of drawers and already dead and deceased in very few episodes), everyone wants to follow Layton on his journey. Then useless things happen, time is wasted with unlikely relationships, he dies Pike without too many reasons, Ruth is the only interesting character in the series, she is finally found Melanie.

Here are all the pieces that lead to this ending of Snowpiercer 3 and this review can only start from the finding of Melanie. She survived the cold thanks to a small single-seater train, resisting hunger with the suspension, she is recovered thanks to an intuition of Wilford and the help of Layton and his team. He gets back on the train, exposes the results of his studies and (rightly) does not believe in the goodness and existence of the New Eden. Rather than talking properly with Layton and trying to buy time, he prefers to take the train back by force and isolates Layton and his people in the Big Alice, not before revealing the lies he had told to the others, who now instantly believe in Melanie.

Snowpiercer 3: review of a disappointing ending

The premises are already of film script really weak, but the continuation is worse if possible. Melanie and Wilford strike an agreement, it would seem that the only possible future is that of the Snowpiercer who continues his revolutions around the world; Layton appears isolated on the Big Alice for life, but manages to talk to Melanie. Layton and Melanie strike an agreement, realizing that they have both been subjected, again, by Wilford, who is definitively expelled from the train (good thanks). Endless changes of ideas based on far-fetched theses and thrown away without the slightest deepening when if they had simply been diluted in several episodes and told more calmly, they could have acquired a whole other meaning; writing schizophrenia like never seen before, yet we come to the only conclusion that pleases everyone, even the spectators and that at the same time is consistent with the original film: divide the train into two parts.

The Snowpiercer will continue its revolutions around the world until it finds a true New Eden, while the Big Alice will head towards the Horn of Africa, in search of heat. Time to choose which of the two roads to take? Six hours. Because making another revolution and taking three months to get organized would have been too illogical, right? And so, here is that the two trains are divided, as well as the characters, between scenes divided between touching and embarrassing (there will also be the stupidest death you have ever seen in a TV series) to live totally different adventures, which we do not spoil, both directed towards the season 4which will in all likelihood arrive on next year Netflix. Very easily it will be better than this third season.