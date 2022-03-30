It sounds incredible, but in the end we really did it: the coveted moment of the review of the final episode of season 3 of Snowpiercer, after so much suffering. Precisely, this is the third season of the serial show, a spin-off of the film Snowpiercerwhich tells the story of the train of the same name, a sort of Noah’s Ark, the salvation of humanity in a world hit by a new great glaciation. Thanks to the film we know that the train is commanded by Joseph Wilford and which makes innumerable revolutions around the world (about three every year), in a perpetual motion that allows it to produce energy and above all heating for its passengers, who number about three thousand. The series is the excuse to tell one of the train crises that are only mentioned in the film. It sees the bottom, made up of the last of the 1001 carriages of the train, rebel against the upper classes and start both a diplomatic and physical war. Thanks to the leadership of Laytonthe only detective on the train and indispensable person in the first class for solving a case, the fund will have an opportunity to really count for something.

It turns out that Wilford it is not really aboard the Snowpiercer, but the Big Alice, secondary train, which during the second season hooks up and conquers the first. A war is born that lasts essentially a season between Layton and Wilford, while Melanie, the woman who had taken the place of the creator of the train from the beginning, disappears on a mission in search of lost hot spots in the world. And we arrive at season number 3, of which we are at the ninth review always with the usual suffering. The show gave everything it could, with a lot of merit given the small spaces in which it could develop. In fact, the multiplication of characters is indispensable, precisely to increase the subplots that have filled the episodes. But the knots come to a head.

Just in this third season the ideas are finished. Orphan of the most interesting character, Melanie and enriched with a useless and annoying character, the daughter Alex, it was a succession of substantially filler episodes in which almost meaningless things happened. Three episodes in which Snowpiercer and Big Alice chased each other while Layton managed to convince an entire train that he had been in a Eden, in the Horn of Africa, where they would have found colonizable territories. A defeated and imprisoned Wilford, but re-evaluated by his adopted daughter Alex, meaningless. The chief brakeman Roche who, awakened from the drawer in which he had been locked up, conducts a homicide attack on Wilford, failing, but sending him into a coma … meaningless. Unlikely relationships and marriages; best friends who have to challenge each other to the death in the manner of the bottom and the death of Pike, guess what: nonsense. A roller coaster of non-in-depth ideas and filler bets as the train continued to not travel towards the end of the season.

Snowpiercer 3: review of a finale not at all up to par

Here at the ninth episode we finally have a true trace of the existence and resistance of Melanie, still alive in a mini-train, but suspended between life and death thanks to the Suspension to survive as long as possible in the hope of being detected. Thanks to Wilford himself, to Layton’s amazement, so it is. Melanie is brought back to the Snowpiercer with the joy of everyone, especially her daughter Alex and in no time at all, she recovers and is able to make unlikely what at first was the only sensible episode of the season. As Wilford is left with every opportunity in the world to get back strong and get back on the train, Melanie is informed of the Snowpiercer’s mission. She, who is one serious machinist like Wilford and not like his daughter Alex, he knows that it will be a suicide mission and tries to convince Layton and the others to give up: to continue traveling around the world waiting for more reliable data before making a journey with no possibility of return, towards the unknown.

He can’t, so what does he do? It passes instantly and in a sense also rightly the hard way: announces to the whole train that Layton is lying, that there is no Eden, that there has never been and that this will be a suicide mission. And what does the train do? Believes in Layton who won the battle between bottom and first class, conquered the Big Alice and dismissed Wilford or a Melanie, who fooled everyone for years by pretending to be the same Wilford, who instead had confined to the Big Alice before the Snowpiercer even left? Discounted … he believes Melanie, who in a handful of sequences borders Layton on the Big Alice, she recaptures the Snowpiercer and is separated again from her daughter Alex. All while Wilford flees with unprecedented ease. Here it is, for this review the final unworthy of that was an inglorious season 3 of Snowpiercer, which will return to Netflix for a fourth already announced. Are we sure we have to look forward to it? However, Ruth best character.