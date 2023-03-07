Snowmobiling | A Finn’s snowmobile almost sank in a slush during a tough race in Canada – “I’ve never swum in the Atlantic before”

The snowmobile race in Canada is suspended.

Extremely a tough snowmobile race, the 3,500km Cain’s Quest, should be going on in Canada right now. However, the competition has been suspended on Tuesday due to difficult weather conditions.

It is uncertain whether the race will continue later.

The Finnish duo participating in the competition, Markku Rytinki and Esa Norokorpi The 66 Wild Nordic Finland team from Pudasjärvi also ran into problems. Norokorven’s sled got stuck in the slush on the ice and was even a little submerged.

“The rain has made the conditions difficult, even dangerous,” the Finnish team’s Facebook page states.

The Finnish duo had to call the rescue patrol to the scene. They are now safe, but according to the rules, they may not be able to continue the race if it still continues.

“I have never swum in the Atlantic before. Now that’s done too,” Norokorpi stated In a video published on Facebook.

Competitive started on Saturday from Labrador City and the whole time the weather has been challenging. There were originally 29 two-person teams. The race was already suspended over the weekend, but it continued on Monday morning.

Rainfall of 15–30 millimeters was predicted for large areas of the competition during the beginning of the week.