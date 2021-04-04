On Sakhalin, a snowmobile with skis fell under the ice of Lake Tunaicha; there were adult Russians and children on it. The portal ASTV.RU informs about it.

The incident took place on Sunday, April 4, in the area of ​​Cape Bauer. The ice cracked, seven people were under water: children of 8 and 11 years old, three men and two women.

Rescuers arrived at the scene, the victims were taken to a health center, and one of them in a coma was taken to the Sakhalin regional hospital.

Earlier in Primorye, a Russian family with three children fell through the ice in a car and died. The dead woman was found on the shore. Previously, she was able to get out of the sinking car, but froze. The bodies of three children between the ages of 7 and 14 were taken out of the water.