Saturday, April 6, 2024
Snowfall | Snow messed up public transport – Disruption in train traffic on the main line is over

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 5, 2024
in World Europe
0
Long-distance trains and R, D and Z trains were delayed by 20 to 50 minutes on Friday.

In public transport there were disturbances on Friday due to heavy snowfall.

Long-distance trains and R, D and Z trains were delayed by 20–50 minutes. In addition, there were problems on the I, K and P trains.

All traffic passing through Tikkurila was delayed due to traffic congestion.

The problems at Tikkurila were caused not only by the snowfall but also by the gear problems caused by the railway works.

After ten o'clock on Friday evening, Fintraffic's rail traffic center announced that the disturbances on the main line were over. However, according to the release, delays of a few minutes may still occur.

Earlier on Friday it was reported that on the tram lines 1-10 may be exceptions, and some wagons may have to be taken out of service.

There will be problems when snow can get on the switches of the tramways, Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) communication said.

Capital region there were delays on the buses according to the communication “there I am here”.

In particular, the slippage brought difficulties to Paciuskenkatu in Meilahti, where buses 20, 25, 30, 213, 500, 502 and 510 were said to be possibly late.

HSL urged public transport users to follow the Route Guide, where you can follow the movement of the means of transport on the map in real time.

