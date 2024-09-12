Home World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

There may be heavy snowfall in the Alps this weekend. Holidaymakers in Italy must prepare for traffic restrictions.

Munich – With sunshine and temperatures of almost 30 degrees, summer has now finally said goodbye last weekend (7th and 8th September). There is currently no sign of late summer. In the next few days, the snow line in the Alps will drop considerably. Holidaymakers from or to Italy must expect difficult weather conditions at the Brenner Pass.

Italy: Snowfall in the Alps – “Brenner could be snowed in”

“Caution: Snow alert,” warns meteorologist Jan Schenk from The Weather Channel“A real snow bomb is coming to the Alps,” he explains. By the weekend (14/15 September) a whole blanket of snow will spread over the Alps. The snow line will drop to 1500 metres and may even be lower in places. The “snow roller” will bring well over a metre of snow, of which up to half a metre may remain.

There could be significant restrictions on the Brenner Pass at the weekend – it could be snowed in. © Photomontage Markus Angerer/dpa/Mangold/IMAGO

The winter weather in September also poses a significant risk on the roads. Anyone travelling to Italy or back to Germany and Austria must expect significant restrictions on the roads at the weekend. The passes are also affected by the masses of snow. Schenk warns: “Even the Brenner Pass could be covered in snow.”

Snow in the Alps: Traffic problems possible for travellers to Italy

From Thursday (September 12th) the snow cover will spread over Switzerland, Austria and Italy. It may also snow on the German edge of the Alps, but many regions in Germany are more likely to be affected by large amounts of precipitation. During the night to Friday there may even be snowfall below 1200 meters, as WeatherOnline writes. Particularly on Friday, significant snowfall is to be expected in South Tyrol.

The snow will not stay for long. In the coming week it will get warmer again and the snow will melt. However, this brings with it renewed dangers of flooding caused by meltwater.

Until a few days ago, Italy had to contend with extreme weather conditions. Severe storms swept across the country, leaving behind floods, fallen trees and landslides. Flooding occurred particularly in the Piedmont region and in Lombardy. (vk)