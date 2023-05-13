Snow fell in parts of northern Spain yesterday, Friday, after months of drought, absence of rain and high temperatures, which made the weather seem summer rather than spring.

An unusual snowfall occurred in the mountainous region of La Raya in Asturia, while heavy rains lashed parts of Spain’s Mediterranean coast including Catalonia and Valencia after months of low rainfall.

Since the beginning of this year, Spain has recorded 11 hotter days than usual, more than double the number usually recorded in a whole year.