The snowfall that hit Moscow on Friday, February 12, broke the daily record for that day, set in 1973. The city received 9 mm of precipitation, which is 25% of the monthly norm. Interfax with reference to the capital’s meteorological office.

It is noted that bad weather by 17.00 paralyzed city highways, road congestion reached a maximum of 10 points. Due to the skidding trucks, it was necessary to block the Third Transport Ring near the Novorizhskaya overpass.

The Moscow Department of Transport assured that the metro, MCC, MCD, ground transport and other infrastructure are working normally. An additional 180 units of public transport were brought to the routes in Moscow in the evening

The mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, said that the communal and road complexes of Moscow are coping with the snowfall, and that they will continue their work in an intensive mode for at least another day.

According to the updated forecast of the Hydrometeorological Center, the peak of snowfall in Moscow will be from midnight to 15.00 Saturday. In the capital region, blizzards, ice and snow drifts, gusty winds up to 17 m / s will remain in places.

The precipitation will stop completely late Sunday evening. According to various estimates, the increase in snow in Moscow in three days will be from 25 to 35 cm.

Earlier it was reported that almost 30 flights were delayed due to snowfall at Moscow airports.