Snowfall | Disruptions in European air traffic – Anu from Nurmijärvi got stuck in Lithuania, some flights were canceled in London

The heavy snowfall hinders air traffic at least in the Baltics and England. Finnish Anu had to inform her employer that she will not be able to work on Monday.

European there are problems with air traffic due to the snowstorm. BBC reports that all flights at London Stansted Airport have been canceled as the airport had to close its runway due to bad weather and heavy snowfall.

Flights from Heathrow and Gatwick have also been delayed and some of them have been canceled due to snow, ice and fog. According to the BBC, the Heathrow field had to limit the number of departing and arriving flights on Sunday evening due to difficult weather conditions.

Gatwick announced on Twitter that the situation will continue on Monday as well. The airport advised passengers to check the status of their flight with the airline before arriving at the airport.

Problems is also outside England. Nurmijärväläinen Anu says that his Ryan Air flight from Kaunas, Lithuania to Helsinki was canceled on Sunday evening. The situation upsets Anu, because she should have been at work on Monday.

– We got stuck here, and there are a lot of Finns wondering where to go, Anu says from Kaunas airport.

– I called work that I don’t think I will come tomorrow because we are stuck here. The situation seems a bit hopeless now, but maybe I’ll get to work by Tuesday.

I’m begging According to Lithuania, there was a heavy snowfall on Sunday evening. His flight was supposed to leave for Helsinki before eight, but its departure was postponed several times, until finally it was canceled completely.

At night, Anu and her niece still didn’t know how they should act. Some of the passengers had been offered hotel accommodation in the city, as the next flight to Helsinki wasn’t until Friday.

– The options are a night in Kaunas, at your own expense to Vilnius or a flight on Friday, Anu says.

– Here we are now all in perfect harmony, queuing at the counter.

According to the Lithuanian newspaper Delfi, the weather is also bad on Monday. Residents of Vilnius are advised to stay in remote work, as disruptions in traffic are expected due to the heavy snowfall. Warnings have been issued for a large part of Europe due to wintry weather.

Also A blizzard will arrive in Finland on Monday, bringing with it strong winds and a lot of snow.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute warns of very bad driving weather in Uusimaa, Kymenlaakso and South Karelia. A storm warning has been issued for the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland, the western part of the Gulf of Finland and the eastern part of the North Baltic Sea.