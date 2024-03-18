Melt water flooded the entrances of residential buildings in Nefteyugansk

Residents of Nefteyugansk complained about entrances and approaches to them flooded with water. A publication with claims from dissatisfied people appeared in public “This is Yugansk, baby” on VKontakte.

“It’s the same thing every year. Is it really the Criminal Code (management company – note by Lenta.ru) cannot solve this problem once and for all. There is water in the entrance, they throw up boards and we walk on these boards like primitives,” the publication says. Residents of the 1st entrance of building 38 of microdistrict 8A, as well as residents of building 14 of the third microdistrict, filed complaints.

The Housing Supervision Authority of Yugra stated that the water in the entrances appeared due to the melting of snowdrifts, and noted that the management company “laid a ladder for the passage.” Dissatisfied city residents were asked to file a complaint against the management company. At the same time, one of the local residents said that the water appears because this year the snow in the microdistrict is practically not being cleared, “they are only making appearances.”

Earlier it became known that residents of Voronezh, through the court, obtained the payment of two million rubles from the management company after an accident, when several apartments were flooded as a result of a ruptured riser pipe in the building.