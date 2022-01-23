The height of snowdrifts in Moscow will grow to half a meter by the end of January. At the same time, the norm, according to Yevgeny Tishkovets, an employee of the Phobos weather center, is 30 centimeters, writes RIA News.

The forecaster specified that in this way the monthly norm for precipitation in the capital was exceeded by 14 percent, and the height of the snow cover was 1.5 times more than the long-term norm.

Earlier, Deputy Mayor of Moscow Pyotr Biryukov said that heavy snowfall would cover the capital from January 20 to 22. Utilities will work in an enhanced mode.