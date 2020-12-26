Former CIA and US NSA officer Edward Snowden became a father, his lawyer Anatoly Kucherena said on December 26.

“As we expected, there is a new addition to his family. Edward and Lindsay (wife of Lindsay Mills – Ed.) Had a boy. The health of the mother and baby is excellent, ”he is quoted as saying Interfax…

Kucherena announced on October 29 that Snowden would become a father.

The United States accuses Snowden of violating two articles of the espionage law, each facing up to ten years in prison.

In June 2013, he handed over classified materials to The Guardian and The Washington Post, covering over a billion people in 60 countries by the governments of 35 countries, surveillance programs for British and American intelligence officers on the Internet, and US surveillance of officials and citizens around the world using communication networks. After that, he hid for some time and eventually fled to Russia.

In August of the same year, he received temporary asylum in Russia, and a year later – a three-year residence permit, which was subsequently renewed. In November, Snowden decided to obtain Russian-American citizenship.

On December 15, Kucherena called on US President-elect Joseph Biden and incumbent leader Donald Trump to drop the case against Snowden.