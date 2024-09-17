Snowden: Detonation of pagers in Lebanon is connected with the work of explosive devices

Former US intelligence officer Edward Snowden commented on the explosion of pagers in Lebanon. He reported this on his page on the social network X.

According to him, the detonation of pagers in different parts of Lebanon is more likely related to the work of built-in explosive devices, and not a hacker attack. Snowden noted that he was prompted to such thoughts by similar serious injuries received by the victims. “If these were explosions of overheated batteries, one would expect more small fires and malfunctions,” he said.

Snowden believes that Israel may be behind the detonation. He accused the country’s authorities of recklessness in the methods used. “Indistinguishable from terrorism,” he added.