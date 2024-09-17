Snowden says Lebanon pager bombing sets ‘horrific precedent’

Former US intelligence officer Edward Snowden said the explosion of pagers in Lebanon sets a terrifying precedent. He said this wrote on his page on the social network X.

“If iPhones packed with explosives were leaving factories, the media would understand much faster what a horrific precedent was set today. Nothing can justify this. It is a crime,” he said. Snowden added that the world has become even less safe since the incident in Lebanon.

Earlier it became known that the Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani was also injured in the pager explosion. According to the latest information, the ambassador was transferred to a Beirut hospital, as he received minor injuries.

The Palestinian Hamas movement has said it holds Israel responsible for the pager explosions in Lebanon. Al Jazeera, citing a Lebanese security source, reported that the Israeli military had managed to hack into the pagers used by Hezbollah and cause them to detonate.