Former US National Security Agency official Edward Snowden has agreed to pay over $ 5 million from the sale of his book and from performances to the US government, according to the TV channel. CNN with reference to court documents.

Earlier, the US Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Snowden in connection with the publication of his book “Personal File” in violation of non-disclosure obligations. The department stated that the US authorities intend to collect all the proceeds from the book. Late last year, a court in Alexandria, Virginia ruled that the government had the right to receive proceeds from its sale.

According to CNN, Snowden has earned $ 4.2 million to date from the sale of his book. In addition, it is reported that he performed 56 times for a fee and earned about $ 1.03 million.

According to the TV channel, Snowden and the administration of US President Donald Trump agreed that the money he agreed to pay will be credited to a trust account.

In turn, Snowden’s lawyer Lawrence Lastberg said that the agreement does not mean that the US authorities will be able to immediately receive this money, because her principal expects to challenge the court’s decision on his non-disclosure obligations.

In June 2013, Snowden passed on classified materials to The Guardian and The Washington Post on programs of surveillance of people on the Internet by American and British intelligence officers. After that, he hid for some time and eventually fled to Russia.

In August of the same year, he received temporary asylum in the Russian Federation, a year later – a three-year residence permit. In 2017, the residence permit was extended until 2020. In the spring of this year, he applied for an extension of his residence permit for another three years.