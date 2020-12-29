Pistenbully is a generic term like Selters or Tempo, but the tinkerers of the Sterzing-based manufacturer Prinoth with its most famous (cable car) brand Leitner still don’t like the comparison with the competition. The South Tyroleans claim to be particularly innovative and now they have a delicacy ready: one day their snow groomers should be able to do without burning diesel fuel and instead be powered locally emission-free by a hydrogen fuel cell.

A concept model makes first attempts at snow rolling. It bears the designation Leitwolf H-2-Motion and is, says the company, the first hydrogen-powered snow groomer in the world. The test phase will begin this winter, the first public appearance was combined with the ski world cup race in Alta Badia.

No loss of the technical properties necessary for the operation of the slopes are promised, which must be quite considerable on the snow-covered slope. The cold in particular is likely to affect the batteries. “The vehicles, both hydrogen and electric piste vehicles, should be parked and charged in a garage when they are stationary. This means that the high-voltage components and batteries remain conditioned. “The cold temperatures are not a problem for the snow groomer and were taken into account in the design,” says a Prinoth technician.

The concept vehicle has an engine output of 544PS and a torque of 2300 Nm available from a standstill, which sounds like it can move mountains. The drive is provided by a combination of fuel cells and electric motors. His possible workload is given as four hours. Prinoth is not yet able to say when series production could start and how high the price premium will be.

The South Tyroleans do not want to tread the path to more sustainable slope preparation only on one path. Even a fully electric caterpillar strives for the slopes. This concept vehicle is called Husky E-Motion, is also being tested and should be ready for the market in 2022. It offers 270 hp and 1140Nm of torque, and its 190 kWh battery should allow up to three hours of use. Here, too, no price is given for the time being, it is currently higher than that of conventional caterpillars. For orientation: A diesel-powered snowcat in the desired luxury class costs 350,000 to 400,000 euros. As soon as the ski areas are allowed to reopen, we will try to take a test drive.