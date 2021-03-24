Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Snowboarding World champion Julie Pomagalski, 40, died in an avalanche

March 24, 2021
Pomagalski won two World Cup medals, 34 World Cup podium finishers and a World Cup overall victory. He was twice sixth in the Olympics.

Snowboarding world champion Julie Pomagalski has died in an avalanche in Switzerland on Tuesday. He was 40 years old at the time of his death.

A French newspaper, among others, reported on Pomagalski’s death L’Équipe, French Olympic Committee and the International Olympic Committee Olympic Channel site.

In addition to Pomagalski, a person who acted as a guide also died in an avalanche in the canton of Uri.

Pomagalski won the 1999 World Snowboard Cross Championships in Berchtesgaden, Germany, and won the 2003 World Championships in doubles silver in Kreischberg, Austria.

At the Olympics, Pomagalski finished sixth at best. He finished sixth in doubles in both Salt Lake City in 2002 and Turin in 2006.

In the World Cup, Pomagalski dropped nine wins and 34 podium finishers. He won the overall World Cup in the 2003-2004 season.

Pomagalskin grandfather Jean Pomagalski founded a company called Poma, which manufactures ski lifts, in 1947. He developed his first ski lift in 1934.

