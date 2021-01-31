Snowboarding This is how Rene Rinnekangas lowered his hand taped to a bronze in the X Games slopestyle: “Yes, the burana can be pulled at a pretty good pace here”

The bronze-bearing bill was seen in the second round.

Snowboarder Rene Rinnekangas did not let a sore shoulder hurt but took bronze at the X Games slopestyle in Aspen, Colorado on Sunday.

The bronze-bearing bill was seen in the second round. The slope fabric made jumps in caballerial 1,260 and backside 1,620, as well as archery switches with a double backside rodeon as well as a double crippler, the Snowboard Association’s press release reports.

He went second, but in the third round he crashed and Norway Mons Roisland rose past. The victory was taken by the United States Dusty Henricksen.

“It’s a damn good feeling. Always best to try it, but now I’m very psyched for third place, “commented Rinnekangas release.

Slope fabric dropped his hand taped after injuring his shoulder at a national team camp in Central Europe.

“The first day I came here I wasn’t damn sure with this hand it should count. It felt so bad. Here, however, day by day has gone for the better, and thanks to the Swedish kouts Jocke to Hammar, who, as a lying doctor, put tape on his shoulder and got the man in race. Yes, the burana can be pulled at a pretty good pace here. ”

“Sure, in a race situation, there’s so much adrenaline in the blood that you don’t always remember what’s all broken in your body. I didn’t dare to do race tricks in the trainings. ”

The big air race will start at 4.45 on the night between Sunday and Monday Finnish time.