Saturday, March 20, 2021
Snowboarding Telma Roach Paju fell in big air finals trick, which succeeded the first time in a competitive situation: “I’m really pumped up”

March 20, 2021
The big Air finals of the World Cup will be counted on Sunday.

In Slopestyle a young man from Seinäjoki who grabbed the World Championship bronze on Friday Telma Shirt Willow also dropped out of the big Air qualifiers. The willow was the sixth in the qualifiers.

Särkpaju made a backside 720 with his first jump on Saturday, which gave him the required points to continue. On his second landing, he managed to backside 900, but a small hand contact downhill vaccinated for points.

“I am pleased that both of Landas ranit, and especially in the backside 900 to’m really pumped up. I ran it for the first time in the race, so I had good feelings for myself, ”Särkipaju said in a release from the Snowboard Association.

The final of the Big Air Youth World Championships will be counted on Sunday in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

