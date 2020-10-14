Snowboarding Snowboarding multiple world champion Roope Tonteri ends his race career: “This is going to be more of a bad feeling and excitement than a good feeling”

Tonteri says he had a panic attack in 2019.

One of Finland's most successful Finnish snowboarders Roope Tonteri to end his international racing career.

Multiple world champion Tonteri, 28, missed out on the national team last season, planning to hold an intermediate year. However, back to the national team, he no longer intends to strive.

Tonteri says that the decision to close began to mature in reality no later than a year and a half ago from Switzerland:

“At the Laax Open in 2019, we went up in a cabin that was quite crowded. It escalated to the fact that in the middle of the race I had a panic attack. At the time, I wasn’t thinking about stopping the race yet, but I was already starting to think a little bit that it makes any sense here. This becomes more bad feeling and excitement than good feeling, ”Tonteri says in a press release.

Tonteri still tried to join the skate country team for the Tokyo Olympics last year, but the idea of ​​quitting only got stronger.

“When I was having fun in the summer, doing forestry work and being in the woods a lot, I found that I wasn’t bothered. In the forest, I get to be at peace and it’s nice to go to work, so why bother myself by doing something that feels really bad. ”

Tonteri continues to snowboard, but the end of the race is the sum of many things.

“After all, it is a fact that should go to the World Cup anymore, if I’m tenth, or twentieth. The competition should be based on the premise of being on the podium. The younger ones pass by: nothing can be done about it. I’ve ever had in a position that I have gone to the parents over, and now it has turned the other way around. “

Tonteri won three World Championship golds in his career. In 2013, he was the best in slopestyle and big air. In 2015, he won the Big Air and was in the slopest with silver.

However, the World Cup medals are not a highlight of Tonter’s career.

“Yes, winning the Burton European Open in 2011 was a neat thing. It was my first big victory and probably the biggest victory of my entire career. ”

“Of course, the World Cup became a lot of Finland’s attention. There have still been some great moments, and it cannot be said that it didn’t feel great when it got visibility in Finland and there were a lot of people clapping on their backs, but there are fewer of them here anymore. Somewhere they have disappeared here along the way. ”

Tonteri now works as a forest entrepreneur and continues to snowboard. Only the international race is over.

“I will stop being on the national team and touring the World Cup, and that doesn’t rule out that I won’t even go to the World Cup.”