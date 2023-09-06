Snowboarding | Snowboard star Enni Rukajärvi is leaving the national team

When The Finnish Snowboard Federation announces today the national team for the coming season, the list is missing for the first time in more than ten years Enni Rukajärvi name.

The sport will still remain, even though the World Cup and national team representation duties will remain.

“I want to challenge myself in new ways. I feel like I’ve done and achieved a lot on the competition side already. Even if I could continue in the national team, in terms of my own motivation, it is good to seek new challenges”, says Rukajärvi.

Until now, Rukajärvi has combined competing and making snowboarding videos and films, although the snowboarders who make these have largely separated as the sport has developed. Now you can fully focus on filming.

There are various projects of former competition partners and, among other things, a former national team mate Antti Autin with. The intensive filming season usually lasts from January to May every year.

Movies and videos are an integral part of the sport’s culture, and the hard shooters on the filming side can be superstars of the sport, even if they have never competed, says Rukajärvi. His dream has been to get a clip in a snowboarding movie, where he gets to show all his best tricks.

Even if there are fewer competitions in the future, Rukajärvi can take advantage of building a similar mental charge when preparing for tricks in shooting situations.

“I want to get into it properly. I’ll get to see what the grains are enough for there. It may be that I still go to free-hanging competitions or other kinds of events.”

Rukajärvi has progressed in his career on a feeling basis. For several years now – especially after the Beijing Olympics – he has felt whether there is the spark needed to tour the World Cup or compete in prestigious competitions.

Last season, he was with the national team only in the beginning of the season. In addition to counting, he was motivated for the World Cup in Switzerland by preparing for his first World Cup Telma Särkipajun mentoring. Similar tasks will continue to interest me. Now there is even more time to participate in junior and girls’ camps and to pass on your own know-how.

In addition, Rukajärvi intends to be more closely involved as an ambassador in the activities of the Protect Our Winters movement. It aims to work with Winter Species against climate change.

“We want to encourage people to make better choices in the sport and influence politics and companies.”

Enni Rukajärvi won bronze in slopestyle at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games. Four years earlier, she won Olympic silver.

Rukajärvi has now had time to think about what he has experienced in his racing career.

“I feel good about what I have achieved. I have been involved for a long time and have done a variety of different things. I still do this out of passion. On the other hand, filming has also been part of my professional career. Some of my board sponsors support filming more than competitions.”

Rukajärvi has achieved, among other things, five World Cup and two Olympic medals, four podium places in the X-Games and the first place in the world tour TTR. At the same time, he has seen first-hand how the sport has developed.

When Rukajärvi started in the national team, slopestyle and big air were not Olympic sports yet.

“My career started with a TTR win, which was the biggest you could achieve at the time. I couldn’t even dream of an Olympic medal, but in the end there were two of them. I also took the win when slopestyle was included in the World Championships for the first time.

Rukajärvi considers himself a calculator of the old union, and is not, for example, enthusiastic about summer training with a mattress. Emphasizing the biggest possible jumps instead of more versatile calculation skills worries him in the current competition calculation.

“The soul and versatility of the sport is disappearing. Men throw four, almost five volts. It can be easier for young calculators to move to the shooting side, where you can perform your own tricks in a variety of ways.”

Enni Rukajärvi in ​​flight at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Rukajärvi does not rule out competitions in the future. Last season, for the first time, she received an invitation to the prestigious Natural Selection Tour, where eight women were selected.

During the tour, the competitors took turns landing their own landings on the mountain slopes, which the judges evaluated regarding the choice of route lines, smoothness and control of the landing, and tricks.

The descents may be longer than the World Cup in free skiing, and Rukajärvi climbs the mountain instead of a snowmobile, preferably skiing on a splitboard, which turns into a snowboard again for the descent. Because of this, he has emphasized basic fitness and versatile additional training in his training.

The Natural Selection Tour was an interesting and motivating experience, even though the winner of the previous year was up against him in the very first elimination round Elena Hightwho got to choose the calculated route.

“He knew I had a stunt background, so he took a route where the line option was more important and there wasn’t as much opportunity for stunts. I learned a lot from the competition. Freelance is creative. You have to be able to look at the terrain without practice landings and see where you can land and jump. In the middle of everything, there can be surprises.”

Fact Enni Rukajärvi’s achievements World Championship gold in snowboarding slopestyle 2011 and big Air World Cup silver 2017. Slopestyle Olympic silver in Sochi 2014 and bronze in Pyeongchang 2018. Youth world champion in slopestyle and big air 2010. World Snowboard Tour (TTR, now WST) women’s competition series overall winner 2009–2010. Slopestyle winner at X Gmes 2011. I come from Rukajärvi in ​​Kuusamo. Born in 1990, age 33.

