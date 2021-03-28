Snowboarding Rene Rinnekangas was relegated to the finals in the World Cup finals

Mikko Rehnberg was eliminated from the final.

Snowboarder Rene Rinnekangas will compete in the snowboarding slopestyle final when the World Cup ends later in the afternoon at Silvaplana in Switzerland.

In today’s two-round qualifier, Rinnekangas was fourth in the group. in another group Mikko Rehnberg was 21st and was eliminated from the final.

Earlier in March, Rinnekangas won the World Cup bronze in Slopestyle in Aspen, USA.

The women’s and men’s finals start at 3:30 p.m.