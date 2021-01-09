No Result
Snowboarding Rene Rinnekangas was fifth at the opening of the big Air World Cup

January 9, 2021
Rinnekangas scored 154.40 points in the Austrian Kreischberg final.

Finland Rene Rinnekangas finished fifth in the first World Cup competition of the snowboarding big air jumping season.

Rinnekangas scored 154.40 points in the Kreischberg final in Austria after defeating Canada Max Parrot reached 165 points. Swedish Sven Thorgren was second and Norwegian Mons Röisland third. Mikko Rehnberg was eliminated and was 23rd in the final results.

“The first race for this season below and fifth place, so can’t complain. The level was just amazing as 1,620 starts to be just basic oats. You probably have to put in more laps for the future, ”Rinnekangas said in a statement from the Snowboard Association.

The number one in the women’s race was New Zealand Zoi Sadowski-Synnott points 162.40. Second came Japan Kokomo Murase and thirdly, Austria Anna Gasser. The women’s qualifier was jumped as early as Thursday, and that’s it Enni Rukajärvi was the ninth.

At the same time, the Kreischberg competition opened the qualifier towards next year’s Beijing Olympics.

