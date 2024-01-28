Snowboarding | Rene Rinnekangas did a trick at the X-Games that has never been seen before

Anni Kärävä fourth in the prestigious X-Games. Rene Rinnekangas made a splash with his trick.

Freestyle calculator Anni Kärävä finished fourth in the knuckle huck competition format of the prestigious X-Games invitational competition. Canada won the race in Aspen, USA Olivia Asselin.

Juho Saastamoinen was sixth in the men's knuckle huck competition. The competition was won by the United States Colby Stevenson.

Snowboarder Rene Rinnekangas finished sixth in X-Games big air. The competition was won by Japan Taiga Hasegawa.

In the opening round, contestants had to perform a “style trick” that determined ten percent of the total score. Rinnekangas won the opening round after getting 9/10 points.

According to the snowboard association's release, in the third round he did a caballerial double movuflip trick never seen before in the games.

“That's why I'm really happy that I got it done in the competition,” said Rinnekangas.

Rinnekangas also competes in slopestyle at the X-Games, which is Finnish time tonight.