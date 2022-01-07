Snowboarding Olympic medalist Enni Rukajärvi moved to Tampere in complete silence – now she explains why

Enni Rukajärvi browsed the weather information on her mobile phone before the Dew Tour competition.

In February, double Olympic medalist Enni Rukajärvi will compete in Beijing. He says he has been thinking a lot about whether athletes should boycott the races. “There’s going to be a feeling I don’t want to go there,” he says.

For subscribers

For once from the leading star in Finnish snowboarding and a two-time Olympic medalist Enni from Rukajärvi can ask genuinely important questions.

Like: Ilves or Tappara?

“I can’t comment on that. I have been in the north for so long and have supported Flies. I haven’t found a team in Tampere yet. ”

Pyhäjärvi or Näsijärvi?