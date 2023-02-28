Snowboarding | Mia Brookes was too young to snowboard at the Olympics – now she’s won World Cup gold and made a historic jump

Brookes became the first woman to succeed in a 1440-degree jump.

16-year-old Briton Mia Brookes won the slopestyle World Cup gold at the World Snowboarding Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia on Monday.

For example, according to the Independent, Brookes became the youngest snowboarding world champion in history. In the competition, he beat, among other things, the reigning Olympic champion By Zoi Sadowski-Synnottwho finished second in the race.

Brookes himself was unable to compete in last winter’s Beijing Olympics due to his age. Age limit for Olympians in the sport was set so, that the competitor had to be born in 2006 at the latest in order to participate. Brookes was born in early 2007.

Now Brookes not only won, but also made history in the race. For example, according to the BBC, she is the first woman who has managed to make a successful jump of 1440 degrees, or four full rounds, in competition.

“I feel like I could cry. I’ve never been this happy. My coach told me if you want to win, try the 1440. I knew it was possible,” Brookes said.

The BBC reports, that Brookes tried snowboarding for the first time at the age of 18 months. His family traveled by motorhome in the ski resorts of Europe, where Brookes learned to count at an early age.

“We went to the mountains in a motorhome. I’ve got used to it, it’s allowed for a lot more travel and it’s flexible in that you can go around multiple centres,” Brookes said.

“It has become a second home. When using a motorhome, things don’t get lost on the trip.”

Brookes says he recharges his bills by listening to Metallica.

“It makes me excited and want to succeed in all the jumps.”

Brookes enjoys the speed anyway. In addition to snowboarding, he enjoys motocross in the summer.