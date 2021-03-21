Sunday, March 21, 2021
Snowboarding Enni Rukajärvi went down to bronze in the Slopestyle World Cup: “You meant to play a little rock role here and there”

March 21, 2021
in World
Rene Rinnekangas failed to do his tricks and finished sixth.

Finland Enni Rukajärvi placed third in the slopestyle world cup race in Aspen, Colorado, USA on Saturday. The competition was won by Austria Anna Gasser.

Rukäjärvi rejoiced at its podium place, although there was a slight fumbling in the bills. The first landing was successful, but with the next two counts, she was no longer able to improve her points. The jury clearly appreciated the flawless performances.

“A little meant to be a rock role here and there, but luckily the first fall went purely. Tokka got a little worse combo, but it wasn’t quite a clean thing to do. However, I was in the mood myself, ”Rukäjärvi said in a snowboard association press release.

Kisan during Aspen there was sunny but sleety and windy weather. It caused some difficulty for the skiers.

“The wind fluctuated somewhat, and there was no certainty about the pace,” Rukajärvi commented.

Gasser’s victory points were 81.90. Second to the American Hailey Langlandin the scores were 72.30 and Rukajärvi 71.91.

Rene Rinnekangas placed sixth in the men’s race with 78.08 points. The race was won by Norway Marcus Kleveland with a score of 87.58.

The slope fabric didn’t quite get the fall he wanted. In the first round, the board got stuck in the snow in the jump. Also in the second and third round, the Finn did not get his trick to success.

The Snowboarding World Cup continues on slopestyle for another 27-28. March in Silvaplana, Switzerland.

.
