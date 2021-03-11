Snowboarding Enni Rukajärvi and Rene Rinnekangas dropped to the World Cup final in slopestyle: “There was little change in the job”

The first descent was successful from Rukajärvi and the second from Rinnekangas.

Snowboarding slopestyle double Olympic medalist Enni Rukajärvi made his way to the eight-skier final when the World Snowboarding Championships began with a slopestyle qualifier on Wednesday in Aspen, USA.

Rukajärvi scored 89.50 points on the qualifying opening, bringing the qualifying to fourth place.

“There was little variable in the job. When the workouts started there was a really sluggish pace: new snow had come and the last jump didn’t mean getting the pace right. Several training bills had already been calculated when it was announced that the last jump would be left out of the race, ”Rukajärvi states in a release from the Snowboard Association.

The top five could fit in with 5.25 points, and there will be familiar opponents of Rukajärvi in ​​the World Cup final on Friday. The number one qualifier was New Zealand Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (94.50 points) and the other was slopestyle’s two Olympic victories so far taken by the US Jamie Anderson (90.75).

Australia also made it to the finals Tess Coady (89.75 points), Austria Anna Gasser (89.25), Japan Kokomo Murase (84.75), Germany Annika Morgan (81.25) and New Zealand Cool Wakushima (79.75).

Men qualifying Rene Rinnekangas survived the finals. He was second in his qualifying group. The first qualifying group had two counters who got better scores than Rinnekangas.

The slope fabric collapsed on its first bill, but on the second came off a score of 86.00.

“On the first ran, I was confusing something on the track, and it was a little annoying and made me think a little. However, I got the main booth for the second bill, and then it remained upright and reached the final, ”Rinnekangas repeated in the press release.

Mikko Rehnberg was 12th in his qualifying group and could not advance.