A snowboarder died yesterday up on the Sierra Nevada on the Treasure Fountain Clueor, which was closed to the public.

The accident occurred around 14.30h, which was reported by a fellow snowboarder. The rescue team that was sent out found him injured, unconscious and in cardiac arrest.

The 61-year-old victim, a teacher at the Hermenegildo Lanz Institute in Granada, died despite the desperate reanimation procedures (CPR) applied by the Red Cross volunteers based at the ski resort.

The company that runs the ski station expressed their condolences to the victim’s family and to the staff at the school where he worked.

(News: Sierra Nevada, Granada, Andalucia)