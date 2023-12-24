Two-time Olympic champion, American-born Russian snowboarder Vic Wild will refuse to participate in the 2026 Winter Olympics if he is banned from representing Russia. He himself stated this after the opening of a new exposition of the Russian society “Knowledge” on December 24.

“No, I’m not going to go neutral. I will only compete for Russia. What are the chances? It’s not up to me, but I believe that we have a very high chance of winning a large number of medals,” he said TASS.

Wilde initially competed for the US team, but decided to change his citizenship after he married Russian snowboarder Alena Zavarzina. Already in 2012, he made his debut at the World Cup stages for the Russian national team. At the 2014 Olympic Games, the athlete won the parallel slalom and parallel giant slalom, and at the 2022 Games in Beijing he won bronze in the parallel giant slalom.

Earlier, on December 8, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that it would allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in the Olympic Games in Paris. The IOC has put forward strict conditions for participation: athletes are prohibited from displaying national symbols, competing in team disciplines, and actively supporting the special operation to protect Donbass.

It is noted that the decision on the participation of Russian athletes at the 2026 Games, which will be held in Italy, has not yet been made.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, commenting on this information, said that Russian athletes themselves must decide whether they will participate in the upcoming Olympic Games. In turn, the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Belarus called the IOC decision discriminatory.