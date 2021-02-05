Tourists spotted a snowboarder covered in snow while skiing at the Krasnaya Polyana ski resort in Sochi thanks to one detail. The video and details of the incident were published by Sochi24.tv.

The author of the video, Sergei Zimin, captured on video how a young man is being dug out from under a snowdrift by vacationers passing by. The victim himself says that he fell into the pit with his back down, where he was heavily covered with snow. The snowboarders descending on the trail drove over it, not noticing the fallen one.

To attract attention, the athlete took off his bright orange gloves and began to wave them. Thanks to this, the tourist was noticed by Zimin’s son, who was rolling nearby. The boy cleared the snow from the snowboarder’s face so that he could breathe, and called for help.

In February, it was reported that a Russian rescued from a deep crevice. The tourist rode off-piste at the Elbrus ski resort and fell into a rift. He was pulled out by rescuers and provided assistance, what is happening got on the video.